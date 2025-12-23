Arsenal loanee can’t stop winning as his form leads to another win

Jakub Kiwior has continued to establish himself as one of Arsenal’s standout performers this season, even while playing away from the Emirates Stadium. During the summer, the Gunners reluctantly sanctioned a loan move that saw the defender join FC Porto for the remainder of the campaign. Although the decision was not taken lightly, it reflected both the club’s depth in defence and the player’s desire for more regular football.

Arsenal have valued Kiwior highly since his arrival and still consider him an important part of their long-term plans. The club initially wanted him to remain as their primary defensive cover, but the Poland international was keen to secure consistent minutes. With that in mind, Arsenal moved to strengthen elsewhere before agreeing to his temporary departure.

Strong impact during loan spell

Before allowing Kiwior to leave, Arsenal completed a move for Piero Hincapie, ensuring they were adequately covered. Since then, Kiwior has thrived in Portugal. His time at Porto has been marked by reliability and consistency, qualities that have played a significant role in the club’s impressive league form.

Porto currently sits five points clear at the top of the Portuguese top flight, and Kiwior has featured in every match since joining them. His fitness record has ensured his constant availability, but it is his level of performance that has stood out most. Porto have won all but one of their league games this season, with the defender playing a key role in maintaining that run.

Arsenal monitoring progress closely

According to Arsenal Media, Kiwior was again influential as Porto defeated Estrela at the weekend. That result means the club have dropped just two points since the start of the league campaign, underlining their dominance and defensive solidity. Kiwior’s contribution has been central to that success, reinforcing his reputation as a dependable and disciplined defender.

Although his move is currently a loan arrangement, there is a growing belief that Porto may look to keep him beyond the end of the season. Arsenal will monitor developments carefully, aware that his strong performances have increased his value. For now, Kiwior continues to impress abroad, proving that his quality remains clear regardless of where he plays.