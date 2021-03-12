Arsenal loanee confident of having a career with the Gunners

Konstantinos Mavropanos is enjoying his time out on loan at Stuttgart, however, the Greek defender hasn’t given up on a future at Arsenal.

He has been on the books of the Gunners since 2018, but he has made less than 10 Premier League starts for them.

His last game for them was in 2019 and they have shipped him out on loan on two occasions.

Both times have been to Germany and he looks to have become used to the competition.

The Gunners are rebuilding their team under Mikel Arteta and they will probably sell off some of their players in the summer.

However, the defender hasn’t given up on having a career at the club, according to Bild.

The report says he is enjoying his life in Germany, however, he still has hopes of having an Arsenal career.

Arteta has brought in defenders that he thinks can deliver his team’s goals and it is likely that he doesn’t see a long term future with Mavropanos.

The defender’s current Arsenal deal expires in 2023 and they can make some good money from selling him in the summer.

If he stays, another loan stint would be on the cards considering that he would have serious competition for a place in the team.