Arsenal loanee could be given a second chance at the Emirates next season

Arsenal have been closely monitoring the progress of their loanees throughout the season, assessing which players have developed sufficiently to warrant a place in the squad next term. The club’s approach to loaning players often serves two purposes—at times, it is an indication that a player is no longer deemed suitable for the team, while in other instances, it provides an opportunity for them to regain the club’s trust and prove their worth.

One such player currently on loan is Fabio Vieira. The Portuguese midfielder struggled with injuries and faced stiff competition for game time during his spell at Arsenal, which led to the club’s decision to send him to FC Porto on loan. Returning to his former club was seen as the ideal scenario for him to regain full fitness and rediscover the form that initially convinced Arsenal to sign him.

When the Gunners suffered the loss of Martin Odegaard to injury earlier in the season, some questioned the wisdom of allowing Vieira to leave on loan. However, in hindsight, the decision may prove beneficial. Now receiving regular minutes on the pitch, Vieira has shown marked improvement in recent weeks, demonstrating why Arsenal invested in him in the first place.

According to Sport Witness, Arsenal have been impressed with his recent performances and are prepared to give him a second chance next season, at least during pre-season. His resurgence in form could provide Mikel Arteta with an additional midfield option, reducing the need for the club to spend on reinforcements in that area.

Arsenal’s midfield has been an area requiring depth, and if Vieira can meet the expectations set for him upon his return, he could be a valuable asset. His technical ability and creative vision remain undeniable, and should he continue to develop at Porto, he may yet carve out a future at the Emirates.

Ultimately, the coming months will be crucial in determining Vieira’s long-term prospects at Arsenal. If he maintains his upward trajectory, the club may see him as a viable solution in midfield rather than pursuing an external signing.

________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…