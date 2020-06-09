Arsenal loanee could be set to join Greek giants following pay dispute

Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny could be offered an escape route out of his money hell at his current side Besiktas.

The Egyptian has been on loan at the Turkish side this season after he was declared surplus to requirements at the Emirates.

He has had a good season with the Turkish side, with the team even reportedly looking to extend his loan deal beyond this season (Turkish Football).

However, they have been struggling financially and it recently emerged that the team has been owing him wages for several months now.

He has reportedly told them that he would not play for them again (Turkish Football) if they don’t pay him what he is due.

A new report is claiming that he could be rescued from the situation by the Greek side, Olympiacos.

The report is from Takvim newspaper via Turkish Football and it claims that the Greek side could help the player and the Gunners out of their current mess with Besiktas.

Elneny has struggled to make a name for himself at Arsenal and he doesn’t seem to have a future at the Emirates at the moment.

With the current money problems in mind, Arsenal and the player will not want to continue their association with the Turkish side next season and that could see him move to Greece.