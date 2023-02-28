Arsenal loanee delivered a terrible performance at the weekend

Nuno Tavares has been praised for being a goal-scoring defender on loan at Olympique Marseille this season, but his defensive side of the game hasn’t improved much.

The defender was in the OM team that faced PSG at the weekend and was horrific as the Parisians defeated their title rivals 3-0.

Tavares has had a reasonably okay spell in France so far and he discussed his goal-scoring prowess before the match.

However, OM could get almost no help from him against their biggest rivals and the French media slammed him.

A report on Sport Witness reveals one of the media outlets rated the defender 2.7/10 for his shambolic display in the defeat.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares has not had a bad loan spell at OM and his performance in one game should not make us forget that he is still very young and learning to be the best version of himself.

This one game will not take away the other very fine shifts he has put in for his loan club and we expect a better performance from him in the next game.

We are waiting to see him cut out the mistakes in his game, but we must also give him some praise for how he has done so far.

