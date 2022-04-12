Arsenal loanee doesn’t want to return to the Emirates

Pablo Mari has revealed that he would love to remain at Udinese as he enjoys life on loan at the Italian club.

The Spaniard moved there in the last transfer window after struggling to earn regular minutes at the Emirates.

He was well behind Gabriel Magalhaes, who has formed an impressive centre-back partnership with Ben White now, in the pecking order.

At Udinese, he is playing regular first-team football again and has been enjoying his time at the Italian club.

Arsenal is rebuilding their team and they might be open to selling him in the summer, but it remains unclear if his temporary employers can meet their demands.

The defender, however, wants to keep playing and in a recent interview, he reiterated he is enjoying life in Serie A.

“I’d like to stay in Serie A next season,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport as quoted by 90mins.

“I’m under contract until June 2024 with Arsenal – but I’m so happy here at Udinese.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mari was one of our best players when he first joined the club, but that was partly because we rarely had good defenders then.

The signing of White and Gabriel has pushed him down the pecking order and it is probably best to sell him in the summer.

We could sign a much younger and better replacement for the former Manchester City man.

