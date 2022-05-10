Arsenal loanee doing his best to leave the Emirates

Hector Bellerin has spent much of his senior career on the books of Arsenal, having joined the Gunners from Barcelona as a 16-year-old.

He was the first-choice right-back for many years before losing that preference under Mikel Arteta.

That forced him to move to Real Betis on loan in the summer for the rest of this season.

The right-back is having a great campaign in Spain and he is now likely to join the La Liga side permanently.

With a year left on his current deal, he shouldn’t cost them a lot of money.

However, now that he has done well, Arsenal might want a good fee to sell him.

Estadio Deportivo claims the defender wants to stay where he is now and he is working hard to ensure Arsenal asks for very little money in his transfer so that it can get through.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have moved on from any player who is not a part of the current team at the Emirates.

If this group secures a top-four finish, then there would be no need to bring back some players who are currently on loan.

With that in mind, we should make it easy for Betis to make the transfer of Bellerin permanent.