Arsenal loanee earns praise from his manager after another fine display

Arthur Okonkwo is one of the highly-rated youngsters coming through the ranks at Arsenal.

They expect the young goalkeeper to develop and become a member of the first team in the future.

However, his progress needs him to play often, and Arsenal has loaned him out to the League Two side Crewe Alexandra so he can continue his development.

The 20-year-old has kept 3 clean sheets from six matches so far, and he kept one this weekend to earn the praise of his manager.

The Railwaymen manager Alex Morris reserved special praise for him after their 0-0 draw against Bradford City.

He told the club’s official website:

“Arthur will get better and better. He has got some incredible attributes, but if anyone thought he wouldn’t have a few wobbles and mistakes in his first few games, they were always likely to be mistaken.

“That’s going to happen, it’s a natural thing we have seen many times with our own academy graduates.

“Young players need to be given time and you have to stick with them, because they like to be backed and trusted and that’s bearing fruit with Arthur.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The decision to send Okonkwo out on loan for the rest of this season is smart, because he would struggle to play at the Emirates this season.

At 20, he needs the game time to build himself up for different game situations.

3 clean sheets from 6 games is a commendable achievement, and he will look to achieve even more before his loan spell finishes.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Alfie and Rob are back with the Just Arsenal Show and today they discuss three players who are seemingly on their way out.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids