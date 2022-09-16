Arsenal loanee expected to follow Saliba’s example and return as a better player

Noel Whelan has backed Nuno Tavares to return to Arsenal from his loan spell as a much-improved player.

The Portugal under21 international left the Emirates in the last transfer window for a temporary spell at Olympique Marseille.

The French club has been a happy place for most Arsenal players recently.

William Saliba spent the last campaign on loan there and he developed his game further and became one of the top players around.

He has returned to help reshape the Arsenal defence and make it harder to score against.

Former Leeds United man, Whelan, believes Tavares will follow the same blueprint and return as a much better player.

He tells Football Insider:

“He’s shown real professionalism by going out there and putting in performances and scoring goals straight away.

“Arsenal have sent him out to give him the progression he needs and give him the belief and confidence in his own performances. That seems to be coming to fruition.

“The only hope when you send a player out on loan is that he knuckles down, works hard – and comes back to the club in a better place, just like Saliba did.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares has made an excellent start to life in France, which proves the decision to allow him to join OM was a good one.

He is getting the regular minutes he needs, and he is taking his chance to impress.