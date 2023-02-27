Arsenal loanee explains how he set a goal-scoring target for himself

Nuno Tavares has revealed he decided he wanted to be a defender that scores from the start of this season.

The Arsenal loanee is now Marseille’s second-highest scorer as he keeps banging in the goals for them.

The left-back’s defending still needs some polishing, but he is undoubtedly a fine attacking full-back.

This means he has helped his side with essential goals this season and they have been crucial to their placement on the league table and their performance in Europe.

Speaking about his goal-scoring exploits in this campaign, the Portugal U21 star told Le10 Sport: “I put myself in mind that I was going to be a defender capable of scoring.

“OM’s second top scorer? To be honest, after my first or second goal this season, I got it into my head that I was going to be a goal-scoring defender.

“It’s not usual in football, but I have that in my mind. This state of mind is facilitated by our system and our way of playing.”

Tavares is enjoying life at OM, but he still has some issues on the defensive side of his game, which was a problem at Arsenal last season.

If he wants to become an attacker, we probably should convert him to a winger since he does well on the attack instead of allowing him to become a liability for us at the back.

