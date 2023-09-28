Arsenal loanee facing a long spell on the sidelines with nasty injury

Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga is facing an extended period on the sidelines due to an injury he sustained while playing for Luton Town over the weekend.

Lokonga made the move to Luton Town during the last transfer window after being informed that he did not feature in Arsenal’s immediate plans. The midfielder has been receiving playing time at the newly promoted Premier League club, which has been beneficial for both him and Arsenal, as they hope to find a permanent buyer for him by the end of the season.

However, The Sun reports that Lokonga has suffered a significant injury that will keep him out of competitive football for several weeks. Luton Town is currently in a relegation battle in the top flight, and Lokonga will aim to recover quickly to contribute to the team’s efforts to avoid relegation.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lokonga seems to be happy again as a footballer because he now plays a lot of games, unlike when he was on the books of Arsenal.

If he does well in this loan spell, we could easily sell him off for a very good fee on his return at the end of the season.

