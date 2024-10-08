Arsenal loanee feels more at home at new club as he hits top form

Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares has reflected on his time at Lazio, where he is enjoying a remarkable resurgence.

After being considered a flop at Arsenal, Tavares was loaned out for the last three seasons, failing to meet Mikel Arteta’s expectations.

Lazio signed the Portuguese left-back on loan during the last transfer window, with an option to make the move permanent for €5 million.

Initially, the club was hesitant to pay that amount for Tavares, but it now appears to be a bargain.

He has been outstanding for Lazio so far and has significantly developed his game during his short time at the club.

Tavares has provided five assists in as many Serie A matches this season and now admits that he feels at home in Rome.

He said, as quoted by O’Jogo:

“I feel more and more at home at Lazio. Fortunately, things are going well for me personally and collectively. I think we have risen to the challenge and can only think about improving. We still have a long way to go but, for now, the balance is very positive.

“I feel good watching my teammates. It’s good to have this understanding with them in this short space of time. We can only improve. I’m very happy to be here.”

Tavares’ form shows he is a good player who just did not fit our style of play and we wish him the best at Lazio.

