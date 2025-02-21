Arsenal loanee gives an update on how he is feeling about his spell away

Fabio Vieira is spending this season on loan at FC Porto after struggling for regular game time at Arsenal. Despite being considered one of the closest alternatives to Martin Odegaard in the Gunners’ squad, Arsenal allowed the Portuguese midfielder to depart on loan to gain more playing experience.

Before his move to Porto, Vieira found himself increasingly sidelined at the Emirates, and it became clear that he could not continue spending prolonged periods on the bench. Although his potential was evident, he needed more consistent match action to progress in his development.

Initially, his start at Porto was slow, but the 24-year-old is now becoming a regular feature in the team, even filling in a defensive midfield role in some matches. His ability to adapt to different positions has shown his versatility, and this exposure to new responsibilities is undoubtedly beneficial for his growth as a player.

Arsenal have always been confident in Vieira’s potential, and the loan spell at Porto is seen as an essential part of his development. The Gunners hope that he will return to the Emirates a more polished and well-rounded player, ready to make a bigger impact in their squad.

As the second half of the season progresses, Vieira has admitted that he is still adjusting to the tactical demands of his temporary manager. Speaking to O’Jogo, he stated:

“I’m feeling good, we’re assimilating his ideas. It takes time to adjust certain details, but we’re improving day by day. I’m always looking to improve. We’ve been through some moments at the club that have affected the players and we’re getting over it and we promise that tomorrow we’ll be at our best.”

Vieira’s growth at Porto is clear, and his consistent game time is allowing him to refine his skills. Upon his return to Arsenal, he will undoubtedly be a much more accomplished player, ready to challenge for a more prominent role in Mikel Arteta’s squad. The experience he is gaining in Portugal will prove invaluable, and his time at Porto is sure to be a pivotal part of his development.