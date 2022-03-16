Arsenal loanee has earned the right to get a new deal

William Saliba is in line to get a new Arsenal deal despite having not played for the club yet.

The French youngster joined the Gunners in 2019, but he has failed to convince Mikel Arteta that he is good enough for the team.

He has spent much of his time out on loan and currently plays for Olympique Marseille temporarily.

The defender is proving his doubters wrong at the French club and will return in the summer as a much better player.

The Gunners have been paying close attention to his development, and he could save them some money.

The Daily Mail says his current deal expires in 2024, but Arsenal is now looking to tie him down to a new long-term contract.

Marseille wants to sign him permanently, but he still favours remaining on the books of the Gunners.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has been in stunning form in France this season and it is hard for Arteta to ignore that.

Even if the Spanish manager still has reservations about his readiness for first-team action, it will be great if he offers the defender some chances to impress and help his development at the club.

