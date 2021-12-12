Arsenal loanee has played himself into the permanent thinking of Italian club

Lucas Torreira was one of the finest midfielders in the world when Arsenal signed him in 2018.

He had spent that summer impressing for the Uruguayan national team at the World Cup.

The former Sampdoria man was also a regular at the Emirates in his first season under Unai Emery.

But Mikel Arteta knew very early in his time as Arsenal’s boss that the midfielder didn’t fit into his plans and Torreira has hardly featured since then.

He spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid, but it was unsuccessful and has been at Fiorentina on another loan spell in this campaign.

This time he has been in impressive form and Todofichajes says the Italian club is interested in signing him permanently.

The report claims they have already made moves towards keeping him with them beyond this season.

Arsenal hopes to make around €15M from his sale and his return to form can help them achieve that.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is great to see Torreira play football regularly and perform well at another club.

Some Arsenal fans loved watching him play under Emery before he lost his place in the team.

The new midfielders that Arteta has signed look more suited to his system, so we cannot really fault his decision to cut Torreira out of his first-team plans.

