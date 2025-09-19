Arsenal Loanee impresses in Forest debut despite Carabao Cup exit

Oleksandr Zinchenko enjoyed a quietly brilliant Nottingham Forest debut, one that should not go under the radar.

Having joined Forest on deadline day on a loan deal, Zinchenko missed their 3-0 defeat to Arsenal due to ineligibility. His absence was felt.

With Ola Aina injured, Ange Postecoglou had no reliable left-back to call upon, resorting to Morato who was ruthlessly exposed by Noni Madueke. That changed on Wednesday night. Zinchenko made Forest’s matchday squad and was immediately handed a starting berth.

It must have been a frustrating evening for him and his teammates, as Forest fell 3-2 to Swansea and exited the Carabao Cup, losing the game in injury time. But even in defeat, Zinchenko made his mark, slotting into the inverted full-back role and shining.

Impressive vs Swansea

His passing stood out. He completed 90% of his passes, with nine of them finding the final third, highlighting his importance to Forest’s ball progression.

Zinchenko was always composed in possession at Arsenal. Mikel Arteta trusted him to deliver penetrative passes, progress play, and retain control. That quality was evident again.

Interestingly, while often criticised for his defensive frailties, he held his own on debut. He made seven recoveries, won three of five ground duels, and registered five defensive contributions.

As reported by the Nottingham Post, they handed him a 7/10 and noted:

“With Ola Aina sidelined for a significant spell, the Arsenal loanee is likely to be a regular at left-back. On this evidence, he will slot in just fine. Showed he has got an eye for a pass.”

Zinchenko impressed in his Forest debut. In him, Postecoglou has an outrageously technically gifted footballer.

Redemption chance

With Forest often favouring a back three, the Arsenal man could thrive, especially with Aina sidelined long-term.

And with Zinchenko’s Arsenal contract set to expire next summer, this loan spell offers a chance to remind everyone he still belongs at the top level.

