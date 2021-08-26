Arsenal loanee in dig at ‘incomparable’ Emirates crowd

Matteo Guendouzi is currently on loan with Marseille having joined on loan from Arsenal this summer, and he has taken a potshot at our fans.

The French midfielder isn’t exactly held in high regard around North London at present, having fallen foul of manage Mikel Arteta on two occasions, with the latter incident resulting in Guendouzi being forced to train alone, before being sent out on loan 12 months ago to Hertha Berlin.

While he is believed to have impressed in the Bundesliga, he wasn’t considered for a return to the club’s first team for the current season, and has since joined Marseille in Ligue 1, and has now claimed that the atmosphere in his new side’s stadium is better than ours.

‘The Marseille fans are incomparable. At Arsenal, there’s a big stadium, but it’s totally different,’ he said(via the Metro).

‘The best atmosphere is here. It’s incredible to play in front of a crowd like this… it really lifts the players.’

While we could assume that his memory was tainted by having to play in an empty stadium following the Coronavirus pandemic, with his final outing in our famous red and white having been played behind closed doors, this sort of comment from a player still owned by us isn’t really acceptable, although who would expect anything different from the 22 year-old?

Patrick