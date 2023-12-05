Arsenal loanee insists he still want to shine for the Gunners

To many Arsenal fans, Albert Sambi Lokonga’s opportunity to shine for the club seems to have passed, and it appears unlikely that he will ever become a key player for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The midfielder failed to make a significant impression after joining from Anderlecht and has spent the last 12 months on loan at Crystal Palace and Luton Town.

Currently sidelined with an injury at Luton, he is expected to become a regular for them once he returns to fitness.

Considering his struggles, it might be prudent for the midfielder to contemplate leaving the Gunners for good at the end of this season.

His challenges have also distanced him from a place in the current Belgium team. Despite this, Sambi Lokonga remains positive and has revealed that he still plans to return to Arsenal and dreams of playing in Euro 2024.

When asked about both possibilities, he said, as quoted by La Dernière Heure:

“That’s the ideal scenario [laughs] but let me focus on Luton. The next six months will decide my future at Arsenal and with the national team.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sambi Lokonga is still just 24, so he certainly has time on his side to become a top player and reach his full potential.

However, we have moved past him and have better midfielders now, so he must consider leaving permanently.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…