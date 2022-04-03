Arsenal loanee insists he wants to be a starter if he returns in the summer

William Saliba will return to Arsenal in the summer after a very fine loan spell at Olympique Marseille.

The defender joined the Gunners in 2019 and has not played for their first team until now.

They have shipped him out on loan in the last two seasons and he has been in great form in this campaign.

His fine performances in Ligue 1 have earned him a place in the France national team and he would want to build on that.

At OM, he is a first-choice player and one of the first names on their team sheet, but Arsenal has a solid centre-back pairing at the moment and the Gunners will only put him in the team if he proves he is better than one of Gabriel Magalhaes or Ben White.

He was speaking about the prospect of turning out for the Gunners next season and tells L’Equipe via Sports Witness: “I can’t be happy on Arsenal’s bench. I want to play as a starter. Afterwards, if I enter the rotation as a substitute, it’s not like being in the U23s and never being in the squad.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

If Saliba believes he is good enough to be a starter at Arsenal, he will need to prove that when he returns to the club.

Before now, he could not impress Mikel Arteta and his return will be a new chance to change that impression, hopefully, he does.