Arsenal loanee insists he wants to be a starter if he returns in the summer

William Saliba will return to Arsenal in the summer after a very fine loan spell at Olympique Marseille.
The defender joined the Gunners in 2019 and has not played for their first team until now.
They have shipped him out on loan in the last two seasons and he has been in great form in this campaign.
His fine performances in Ligue 1 have earned him a place in the France national team and he would want to build on that.
At OM, he is a first-choice player and one of the first names on their team sheet, but Arsenal has a solid centre-back pairing at the moment and the Gunners will only put him in the team if he proves he is better than one of Gabriel Magalhaes or Ben White.
He was speaking about the prospect of turning out for the Gunners next season and tells L’Equipe via Sports Witness: “I can’t be happy on Arsenal’s bench. I want to play as a starter. Afterwards, if I enter the rotation as a substitute, it’s not like being in the U23s and never being in the squad.”
If Saliba believes he is good enough to be a starter at Arsenal, he will need to prove that when he returns to the club.
Before now, he could not impress Mikel Arteta and his return will be a new chance to change that impression, hopefully, he does.
Maybe you meant to say his attitude didn’t impressed the manager. Cause you can’t expect someone who has never be given a chance to impress you. He did impressed a 2 world cup winner in less than a year. One as a player and then a manager more than he has impressed us at Arsenal in 3years. Even his half season last season is not impressive enough for you guys. We just better cash up on him and stop with this excuses up and down.
Saliba is a very good defender compared to Gabriel and white. Arteta should include him in the squad. The guy play against top teams and top players and his stat shows He’s a very good defender compared to arsenal duo
White, Gabriel, and Saliba are too talented and productive to have one wasted on the bench.
Why not move White to DM? His defending, pace, technique, and passing fits that position. Didn’t he play DM some at Brighton?
It saves money with needing a 4th choice CB rather than a starting DM. Saliba is showing how bright his future is, and he is progressing to be a top or even World class CB in the coming years.
The old adage “Keep your talent happy” comes to mind, and we are the envy of many clubs with our riches at CB.
NOBODY should be a nailed on starter, and should be competing everyday for that place in the lineup.
well my opinion is you have earn the shirt
nothing is a given just because of who you are
Saliba has improved alot the last season granted but he should not expect to just walk in over either Gabby or Whitey.
If he returns to be part of the squad, he needs to earn it, show what he can do and be patient.
Gomez last night summed up exactly what i mean in his post match interview, be ready and take your chances when given
I believe he Will playing especially now that there will be 5 substitute next season. We can also use 3 defenders sometimes depending on the opposition and tactics we deploy
The gaffer will make no mistake this time.
William Saliba is an Arsenal player and should remain an Arsenal player at all cost, we should do everything to extend his contract.
Nah, cannot just walk into Arsenal starting team like that, Big Ben and Gabriel doing extremely well just now, but we should welcome him in the squad,
I see this as a positive, someone could put there hand around the kid shoulders tell him he is needed here, let him see and feel a sense of belonging.this is a beautiful selection problem to have, we knows his ego may be a little bruise, but he is an exciting prospect