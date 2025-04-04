Arsenal loanee is desperate to make a permanent switch to his temporary home

Albert Sambi Lokonga is experiencing a revival in his footballing career this season following his loan move from Arsenal to Sevilla at the beginning of the campaign.

The Belgian midfielder has struggled to find his place at Arsenal, with his previous loan spells at Luton Town and Crystal Palace not yielding the desired results. These unsuccessful periods have highlighted that Lokonga may not be best suited to the physical demands and intensity of the Premier League. However, his move to La Liga has proven to be a positive step, and he is now thriving in a new environment with Sevilla.

Lokonga has found a sense of belonging at Sevilla, where he appears to be flourishing under the club’s management. The midfielder has expressed his contentment with life at the Spanish club, and it seems that Sevilla has unlocked the best of his abilities. Given his performances, Lokonga is keen to extend his stay in Spain beyond the current loan term and is eager for the relationship to continue.

According to Fichajes, Lokonga is not inclined to return to Arsenal, where he is evidently no longer part of the club’s future plans. The Belgian midfielder has reportedly made it clear that he does not wish to reintegrate into the Arsenal squad and would prefer to remain with Sevilla. He is hoping that an agreement can be reached between the two clubs, with Arsenal selling him to Sevilla at the end of the season.

While Lokonga’s future remains uncertain, it is clear that Arsenal are focused on rebuilding the squad in the upcoming transfer window. For the club to continue this process, they will need to streamline the roster, which includes finding permanent solutions for players like Lokonga, who are no longer integral to the team’s plans.

As the summer approaches, it is likely that both Arsenal and Sevilla will negotiate a deal that will allow Lokonga to continue his career in Spain, where he has found his stride and looks set to thrive.

