Arsenal loanee is having a hard time in Germany

Fabio Vieira joined Hamburg on loan from Arsenal this season after it became clear that he would not receive sufficient game time at the Emirates. The midfielder had spent the previous campaign on loan at FC Porto, where he produced several impressive performances. At that stage he was viewed as a player who might eventually establish himself as a key figure for the Gunners, yet upon his return he was still regarded as surplus to requirements.

As a result, Vieira was sent out again on deadline day, this time to Hamburg, where he is among the few players in the squad with experience at a major club. Expectations were high that he would perform at a strong level in the German league, given his technical ability and top-flight background. However, his time in the Bundesliga has not matched the predictions made for him before his arrival.

Struggles in Germany

Vieira has been criticised for a lack of influential contributions, and his overall impact has fallen short of what many anticipated. German media outlets, as reported by Sport Witness, have highlighted these shortcomings and have begun to scrutinise his form more closely. The reports indicate that he is struggling to meet the demands of regular first-team football in his new environment.

One comparison frequently raised is with Stuttgart’s Bilal El Khannouss, another player who moved from the Premier League to the Bundesliga this season. Unlike Vieira, El Khannouss has adapted quickly and delivered consistent performances, leading to favourable reviews in Germany.

Comparisons Add Pressure

The contrasting fortunes of the two players have intensified criticism of Vieira. According to the same reports, Stuttgart are reportedly pleased that Vieira declined them earlier in the summer, as this allowed them to shift their focus towards securing El Khannouss instead. The decision has proved beneficial for the German club, and Vieira’s struggles have only reinforced that view.

For Arsenal, his development will remain an area of interest, but he will need a clear improvement in form if he is to regain momentum in his career.