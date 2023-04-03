Arsenal loanee is kicked out of training for a lack of effort

2023 has been a bad year for Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares even though he started his loan spell at Olympique Marseille very well.

The defender had been one of the finest players in his loan team and had been scoring some important goals for them.

However, since the turn of the year, things haven’t gone to play for him as his form dipped and a report says he was even kicked out of training.

Goal.com reveals Tavares was asked to go back to the changing room in a training session last week because his manager Igor Tudor believed he didn’t show enough effort.

The Portugal youth international has continued to prove he cannot get better and Arsenal faces welcoming him back to the club in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares’ start to life in France gave us a lot of hope that we have a top player on our hands.

However, in the last few weeks, it has become almost certain that he is truly not good enough and will need to leave.

If he cannot regularly perform at OM, he will certainly continue to struggle at the Emirates when he returns, so we do not have to keep him.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids