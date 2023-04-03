Arsenal loanee is kicked out of training for a lack of effort

2023 has been a bad year for Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares even though he started his loan spell at Olympique Marseille very well.
The defender had been one of the finest players in his loan team and had been scoring some important goals for them.
However, since the turn of the year, things haven’t gone to play for him as his form dipped and a report says he was even kicked out of training.
Goal.com reveals Tavares was asked to go back to the changing room in a training session last week because his manager Igor Tudor believed he didn’t show enough effort.
The Portugal youth international has continued to prove he cannot get better and Arsenal faces welcoming him back to the club in the summer.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Tavares’ start to life in France gave us a lot of hope that we have a top player on our hands.
However, in the last few weeks, it has become almost certain that he is truly not good enough and will need to leave.
If he cannot regularly perform at OM, he will certainly continue to struggle at the Emirates when he returns, so we do not have to keep him.
I’ve seen so many comments slating Tavares and fans saying his attitude and form may cost Arsenal receiving good transfer fee for him; only the business side of the story. I think what most of us got wrong is not considering his mental and pschological part. How can a player performing well just few months ago, just loses interest in what makes him good. Maybe people needs to know what’s wrong with him before judging. He is still young and many factors could be responsible for his attitudes, even the ones he potrayed at Arsenal last season. I’m not trying to defend him nor saying he is innocent but one thing I’m certain his that he has the talent to be one of the best in the future… remember he is HUMAN first… IMHO
XIMPLICITY, An alternative view to yours is that he is extremely well paid toplay and is under contract to us. As such, and with us not being a charity, we are entitled to expect the utmost effort from ALL our players, whether still here or on loan. ALLtop players are immensely privileged to play and to live such a lavish financial lifestyle. I feel sorry for all humans everywhere who are in distress but TBH, I feel less sorry for immensely rich footballers than I do for humans in REAL PAIN AND DISTRESS.
That is how I see it, in contrast to your opinion. I will be far from alone too!
Facts mate. Well said…
Im sure he is no saint and i think the report is spurious. He played all game for Marseille at the weekend, so he didn’t do too much wrong. The french press are probably worse than ours for scapegoating. Take the spurious report with a pinch of salt.