Arsenal loanee is prepared to fight for his place at the Emirates next season

Cedric Soares is poised to make his way back to Arsenal after completing his loan spell at Fulham this season.

The Portuguese star initially joined the Cottagers in the January transfer window, as the club showed interest in securing his services on a permanent basis.

Despite his time at Fulham, there are no indications that the move will become permanent, prompting Soares to return to the Emirates.

During his loan spell, the defender faced challenges in securing regular playing time, and that situation has not seen significant improvement.

Nonetheless, Football London reports that Soares is determined to return to Arsenal and compete for a spot in the squad at the end of this season.

With an unwavering belief in his ability, he aims to make a meaningful contribution to Arsenal’s success in the upcoming campaign and is eager for the opportunity to prove himself.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Soares is simply not good enough for us, which has been evident for some time now.

We need a new right-back, which is the clearest signal that he does not have a future at the Emirates.

The former Southampton man should forget about playing for us again and look for a new home instead.

In the summer, we must work hard to offload deadwood at the Emirates to make room for much better players.

