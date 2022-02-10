Arsenal loanee is thriving because of his temporary manager

Matteo Guendouzi attracted mostly negative headlines during his time at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta.

The Frenchman is hot-headed, and that affected his relationship with his Arsenal manager.

He has now spent the last two seasons out on loan and he is having a very positive year at Olympique Marseille.

His time at the Ligue 1 side has been a success and should naturally earn him a return to the Arsenal first-team fold at the end of this season.

However, that is very unlikely to happen, considering that he and Arteta nearly never saw eye to eye at the Emirates.

But what is the secret to his return to form in France with Marseille?

L’Equipe via Sport Witness credits his current temporary manager, Jorge Sampaoli.

It claims both men enjoy a great relationship and the gaffer trusts him, which is one reason he has been almost ever-present in the Marseille side this season.

To be fair, Arteta has fallen out with many players during his short stint as Arsenal’s manager.

While that is not something very common, it also does not mean that the Spaniard is doing something wrong.

He inherited a rotten culture at the Emirates and had to change it. To achieve that, heads will roll and that has been happening.

As long as he achieves results with the players he keeps, we will not bother much about him falling out with players.

