Arsenal loanee Kathrine Kuhl shines on debut with Everton, in Women’s FA Cup win over Villa

Denmark midfielder Katherine Kuhl was unable to get into the Arsenal Women’s midfield due to the high level of competition. So, rather than allowing her to simply warm the bench, the club decided to let her go to Everton on loan for the remainder of this season. Moving to Everton, it appears, was the perfect decision for her. She is reuniting with her former coach, Brian Sorensen, who gave her her top-flight debut and coached her for two and a half years at Nordsjaelland.

Kuhl was named to Everton’s matchday squad for their FA Cup match against Aston Villa at the weekend, as soon as she joined. Everton crushed Villa 3-0. Unfortunately, Noelle Maritz, who signed to Villa from Arsenal in this transfer window, was defeated in her full debut. Kuhl was fortunate to make her debut; she came on as a 70th-minute substitute for her compatriot Karoline Olesen. In her 20-minute cameo, she produced an assist.

“Everton’s a big club, and it’s a privilege to be here. My experience so far in the WSL has been really good. It’s a big step. Everton felt like a good opportunity for me to come and play alongside some really good players and hopefully gain some minutes,” said Kuhl on her loan move.

The Danish international had only made two WSL appearances (totaling 6 minutes) for Arsenal in the first half of this season. Perhaps, with her strong start at Everton, she’ll be a regular in the WSL for them, helping them achieve the wins they need to stay in the league.

DId you see Kuhl’s performance Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

