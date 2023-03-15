Arsenal loanee labelled “getting worse and worse”

Nuno Tavares started this season on loan at Olympique Marseille brilliantly and it was believed he would return to the Premier League much stronger.

The defender was the first victim of the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko at the Emirates and Arsenal hoped he would continue developing in France.

After making several goal-scoring contributions in his first few weeks in Ligue 1, the Portugal international was praised by several media outlets in the country.

However, in the second half of the term so far, Tavares’ performances have been poor and in the last two games he has been terrible.

In OM’s game against Strasbourg, they led 2-0 by the 87th minute, yet they dropped points after their opponent scored twice late on and Tavares was at fault for their first goal.

After the game, Coeur Marseillais wrote

“Tavares is getting worse and worse. Marseille as a whole are less performant, but certain individuals are too. It’s the case of the Portuguese, who frustrates both in his choices and his attitude. On the left, he often made the wrong choices, lost 25 balls through poor passes or wrong runs.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sadly, Tavares is now struggling after the superb first half of the season that he had and this means he is set to return to the Emirates.

If OM were thinking about making the move permanent, they would have changed their minds because Tavares is certainly not as good as William Saliba was when the latter played for them on loan.

