Arsenal loanee might get a first-team chance next season when he returns

Arsenal has a number of players out on loan and as this season draws to a close, their futures will be subject to scrutiny yet again.

Mikel Arteta joined the club late last year, and the Spaniard didn’t sanction the loan moves of most of the Arsenal loanees.

But he was at the helm when Emile Smith Rowe joined Huddersfield Town on loan in the last transfer window.

The young Englishman has been one of the most impressive graduates from the Arsenal academy in recent seasons.

He even played some games for the club when Freddie Ljungberg was in charge temporarily, and Arteta thought it would be better if he went out on loan.

The Spaniard has been monitoring his progress after he helped the Terriers to avoid relegation from the English Championship this season, and he has hinted that he might have a role to play at the Emirates next season.

He hailed the teenager for having “very specific qualities” before hinting at a role for him in the side next season.

‘He’s a player with very specific qualities to play in those pockets in that position as an attacking midfielder,’ Arteta told Sky Sports of Smith Rowe.

‘I am excited to work with him. I have been talking with him and I have followed him during his spell on loan.

‘I think he’s someone who can be pretty impressive. I’m pleased by what I’ve seen from him.

‘He needed that exposure and he looks more mature now. I think he will be in a much better place when he comes back in pre-season.

‘The young players want to be important, they want to take the important numbers, and I like that.

‘It’s a good step, and they can be important in the future, but it’s up to them to decide that.’