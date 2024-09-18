Arsenal loanee missed another training session as fitness stops debut

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Fabio Vieira of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on September 17, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal sent Fábio Vieira back to FC Porto on loan this summer to help him get more game time, with the hope that he would return as a better player next season.

Vieira has struggled for playing time at the Emirates, and the arrival of Mikel Merino added more competition in the Gunners’ midfield.

Although Arsenal initially wanted him to stay and fight for his place, Mikel Arteta’s side was eventually convinced to let him leave on loan.

Porto had committed to giving Vieira ample game time, but so far, they have struggled to keep that promise.

Since his return to Portugal, Vieira has not played for Porto due to a lack of fitness. He has been working hard to regain full fitness, but Notícias ao Minuto reports that he missed their latest training session as well.

This means he is still not ready for selection, and it may take some time before he finally makes his debut for his current club.

When we sent Vieira to Porto, we wanted him to get plenty of game time, but he has to overcome his fitness problems on time to win a spot on their first team.

Otherwise, this will be an unsuccessful loan spell and he will struggle to break back into our first team plans.

