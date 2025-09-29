Arsenal loanee missed the weekend game because of illness

Reiss Nelson would have relished the opportunity to be part of the Brentford side that secured a remarkable 3-1 victory against Manchester United at the weekend, yet circumstances prevented his participation. The winger, who completed a late move to the Bees during the most recent transfer window in pursuit of more consistent playing time, has endured a challenging start to his spell in West London.

Setbacks at Brentford

Nelson’s move was seen as a fresh opportunity to reignite his career following a difficult loan period at Fulham last season, which was cut short by a long-term injury sustained early in the campaign. Brentford, having lost several key players, identified Nelson as a valuable addition who could bring creativity, pace and technical quality to their attacking options. Supporters were keen to see him integrate quickly and offer a new dimension to the squad.

However, his time at the club has yet to fully take off. He has already been absent for two fixtures, which has been a disappointment for both Brentford and Nelson himself. As reported by Arsenal Media, his omission from the squad has been due to illness, which has once again halted his progress. The illness, though not specified, has disrupted his opportunity to settle into the team and prove his worth at a crucial stage of the season.

A Crucial Period Ahead

Despite these early setbacks, there remains optimism that Nelson can still make a meaningful impact once he regains full fitness. Brentford are hopeful that he will recover in time for their upcoming fixture against Manchester City, a match that promises to be a stern test and one where his talent could prove invaluable.

Nelson is widely regarded as one of the more technically gifted players in Brentford’s ranks, and if he can remain fit, he has the potential to become an excellent loan signing. His ability to influence games with direct attacking play and creativity makes him a potential asset who can fill the void left by departed players.

Moreover, this period represents more than just a loan stint. Nelson is playing for his future. Strong performances will not only help Brentford’s campaign but could also determine his prospects of securing a permanent move elsewhere.

