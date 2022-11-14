Arsenal loanee misses out on place at the World Cup following injury

Omar Rekik has been a regular for Tunisia in recent years, but the Arsenal loanee has missed out on a place in their final World Cup squad.

The defender been on loan with Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam since the beginning of the season, but had featured very little for their side, picking up four late substitute appearances before succumbing to injury.

Rekik did return to their bench in time for their final league match however, but after remaining an unused option, he has now been overlooked by Tunisia also.

The centre-back could well be set to return to north London after such little minutes so far, although his injury certainly won’t have helped his chances. It will be interesting to see how our club thinks of his time in Rotterdam thus far however, while the player himself may also be disgruntled after losing his place in his country’s squad after featuring relatively regularly in the run-up to the tournament.

Omar is believed to be an impressive youth player, and he deserves more opportunities than he has been getting thus far. The fact that he is versatile and able to play in various roles should also help his bid for playing time, but after going from one of our better under-21 players to next to no football can’t have been our intentions when agreeing to send him out on loan.

