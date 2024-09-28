Arsenal loanee misses training and is yet to play a minute this season

In his final season at FC Porto, Fabio Vieira scored six goals and assisted 14 times in 27 appearances. Those statistics impressed Arsenal scouts, who advised the club to close the £34 million agreement to sign Vieira in 2022.

During his two seasons at Arsenal, injuries hindered his progress; he struggled to maintain consistency and adapt to the challenging nature of the league due to frequent being on the sidelines.

Keen to rediscover his form, the playmaker chose to return to FC Porto on loan for the 2024-25 campaign. However, since returning to Porto, he hasn’t had the best of times. After more than a month, the Gunner has yet to play a minute for his former club.

He’s been out with an injury, and Porto manager Vitor Bruno has admitted that fitness concerns and injuries have slowed his progression. Expected to return, O Jogo emphasised Vieira’s absence from Porto’s training sessions following their meeting with Norway’s Bodo/Glimt during the week. There’s no indication when he’ll return, which is pretty disappointing.

We were that Vieira’s return to Portugal would enable him to play more, a possibility he wouldn’t have had if he remained at Arsenal. The aim was that he could duplicate his 2021-22 form and regain his confidence, allowing him to return to Arsenal with renewed confidence.

While some thought Arsenal’s intense training caused the playmaker’s muscle problems while at Arsenal, he appears to still be struggling with that.

It is too early to say whether Vieira will flop this season, but there is hope that he will return to action soon and change the narrative.

Darren N

