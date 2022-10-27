Arsenal loanee not surprised by new signing impact

Pablo Mari has discussed training with Gabriel Jesus before he left Arsenal for Monza on loan this summer.

Jesus joined the Gunners in the last transfer window as Mikel Arteta strengthened his group to ensure they built on their fine campaign the last time.

Arsenal has been in superb form since the Brazilian joined them and they sit at the top of the Premier League table and their Europa League group.

His contribution to these success stories cannot be overstated and some fans have been surprised by his impact at the club.

However, Mari trained with him for a few weeks before leaving Arsenal and expected this level of performance from the striker.

“In a week of training, what I had seen from Gabriel Jesus is a real bomb. He does everything well. I was amazed,” said Pablo Mari via El Desmarque.

“This type of thing is seen. I already thought that Arsenal was going to change with him and I was not wrong.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus won multiple domestic trophies at Manchester City, so he worked in an environment where only the best is expected.

The striker has taken that mentality to Arsenal, which has been helpful in ensuring they win more matches.

Hopefully, he will stay fit and in form for the rest of this season, which could be a reason we win the league title.

