Arsenal loanee now has the same number of goals as Messi this season

Nuno Tavares cannot stop scoring for his loan club, Olympique Marseille.

The left-back moved to the French club in this transfer window after the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko at Arsenal.

The Ukrainian is now the club’s first-choice left-back and Kieran Tierney is his deputy.

Tavares failed to take his chances to replace Tierney in the last campaign and that saw Arsenal add Zinchenko to their squad.

The Portugal under21 star is now looking to prove his worth in France and his early season form suggests he would do exactly that.

He scored again at the weekend when OM faced Nice and won 3-0.

His strike was his third in four league games this season, and Football London reports that he now has the same number of league goals as Lionel Messi has for PSG.

Alexis Sanchez, Matteo Guendouzi and Sead Kolasinac are three other former Arsenal players who are teammates of Tavares at OM and they featured in the game.

Nicolas Pepe was in action for their opponents and he had a very dismal outing.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares is still very young and we know he has a bright future in the game.

It didn’t make sense that he would have been on the bench in this campaign and this move to OM is the best decision for him.

He should return a much better player and he could compete for a first-team spot next season.