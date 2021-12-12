Arsenal loanee only interested in the present amidst an uncertain future

William Saliba has been in fine form for his loan club, Olympique Marseille, in this campaign.

The Frenchman is yet to start for the senior Arsenal team, but that should happen on his return to the club.

This is because his performances in the French Ligue 1 and the Europa League this season have been superb.

The 20-year-old remains one of the finest young defenders in Europe, however, until now he has failed to convince Mikel Arteta.

It remains to be seen if the Spanish manager would consider him good enough on his return to the Emirates.

However, the former Nice loanee isn’t talking about his future and just wants to enjoy his current loan spell.

In a recent interview, he refused to discuss it with reporters amidst rumours he would remain at Arsenal next season.

“I prefer not to speak about my future, but I’m very good here,” Saliba told RTL as quoted by Mirror Sports.

“I don’t regret my decision. I have been very happy since day one. I have one year here and I am going to give my all.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Admittedly, Arteta is experienced enough to know players that can contribute to his team.

However, the next season is important in the future of Saliba at the Emirates. If the Arsenal manager decides he isn’t ready for the club’s first team, then he has to be sold because the former Saint Etienne star will not want to extend his contract at the Emirates without a guarantee of regular action.

