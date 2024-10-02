Arsenal loanee pleased to finally debut for his temporary club after injury hell

Fabio Vieira finally made his debut for FC Porto following his summer loan move from Arsenal.

The Gunners sent him on loan after signing Mikel Merino, knowing Vieira wouldn’t get enough playing time at the Emirates.

Although he featured in some pre-season games for Arsenal, he arrived in Portugal with a groin injury, which sidelined him until Porto’s recent match.

Vieira missed several training sessions while working hard on his recovery, but he eventually made an appearance in their last game against Arouca.

Vieira was in excellent form when he first came through the ranks at Porto, and Arsenal hopes he can recapture that form during his return. This would position him well to compete for a first-team spot at the Emirates when his loan spell ends.

After his second debut, Vieira said, as quoted by O’Jogo:

“I’m very happy, to be honest. I came back with the aim of being able to have minutes, to be able to play. I feel very good here, this is my home, with the Porto fans. This is where it all started and now I just enjoy and be happy. I will work as hard as I can.”

Vieira is a fine talent, and he just needs more game time. If he plays regularly at Porto this season, he could be an important star for us next term.

