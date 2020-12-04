Arsenal loanee praised for positive attitude he rarely showed at Arsenal

Matteo Guendouzi left Arsenal on loan for the rest of this season as a hothead whose time as the club’s player was probably already up.

He fell out with Mikel Arteta, again, during Project Restart and he was axed from the club’s first team since that time.

Although Arteta claimed that he had been forgiven at the start of this season, there was no guarantee that the young Frenchman had worked on his attitude which so often caused problems for him at the Emirates.

The midfielder is now spending this campaign out on loan at Hertha Berlin and he has been getting positive reviews for his attitude and contribution.

Whereas it might be a struggle for Arsenal to overlook his attitude and talk about his positive contribution, his manager at Hertha Berlin, Arne Friedrich has been pleased with him and praised the midfielder recently.

He said that the former PSG trainee has been fantastic and he shows in training every day how good he is as a player. Adding that the midfielder is self-motivated to become a better player.

‘He’s a fantastic player,’ Friedrich said as quoted by Mail Online.

‘We spoke to Arsenal before the transfer obviously, and I also spoke to Per Mertesacker, with whom I played in the national team.

‘Every day he shows in practice what a good player he is.

‘He’s so calm. He wants every single ball, even under pressure. He has his own understanding that he wants to win games.

‘He has this intrinsic motivation to just show the world how good he is. This is what we need, this is what everybody needs and he is highly confident, which is also very important for our team because our team is still looking for structure.

‘We are very, very happy to have him here and he’s worth every penny.’