Arsenal loanee refuses to limit his options as he eyes permanent move

Fabio Vieira has just finished a successful season on loan at Hamburg, and the German club is keen to keep him permanently.

He played a key role throughout the campaign, and his influence was significant in helping the team remain competitive in the Bundesliga. Without his contribution, they may have been relegated from the division, which has strengthened their desire to keep him.

Arsenal do not currently see him as part of their plans, with Mikel Arteta believed to have stronger options available in midfield. As a result, the Gunners are open to a permanent departure if a suitable offer arrives.

Future at Hamburg

Hamburg are prepared to negotiate with Arsenal if their valuation is met and see Vieira as an important part of their long-term project. His performances have also attracted attention from other clubs who are monitoring his situation.

The German side are hopeful of convincing him to stay but accept that interest from elsewhere could complicate the situation during the summer period.

Vieira’s stance on future

When asked about his future, he did not commit to staying in Germany and stressed that he is open to different possibilities moving forward.

He said via Football365:

“I have to be open to everything. Let’s see what happens.

“No matter what the future brings, I was very happy here and will be forever grateful to the HSV. The club did everything for me, the support was amazing. I feel the love of the fans and the club. They all love me.”

Vieira’s comments underline the uncertainty surrounding his next move, with Hamburg keen to keep him but aware that other clubs could enter the race if his performances continue to attract attention. Arsenal’s willingness to sell also means his future is likely to be decided during the upcoming transfer window depending on the level of interest and offers received.