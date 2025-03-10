Arsenal loanee returns after being sidelined for weeks through injury

Albert Sambi Lokonga made his return from injury to help Sevilla secure a 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad in La Liga. His comeback is a significant boost, not only for the Spanish side but also for Arsenal, who continue to monitor his performances closely as they look to offload him at the end of the season.
As reported by Arsenal Media, the Belgian midfielder had been sidelined for approximately a month after suffering a setback during a period when he was enjoying regular game time. His absence was a frustrating one, but he is now back on the pitch and eager to make a strong impression in the closing stages of the campaign.
Lokonga struggled to establish himself at Arsenal, and as a result, he is no longer part of the club’s long-term plans. The Gunners have decided to sell him when the season ends and have been keeping a close eye on his performances in Spain. If he can deliver strong displays in the coming weeks, it could increase his market value and allow Arsenal to secure a more favourable transfer fee.
The game against Real Sociedad saw Lokonga come off the bench in the second half, with the report stating that his role was crucial in helping Sevilla hold onto their lead. His performance was encouraging, and he remains an important figure in the squad. Given his return to fitness, there is a strong possibility that he could be handed a starting role in their next fixture as Sevilla look to end the season strongly.
Despite his struggles at Arsenal, Lokonga appears to be enjoying his time in Seville. While his injury was a setback, he now has the opportunity to prove himself once again and remind potential suitors of his quality. His performances in the remainder of the season will be critical, both for Sevilla’s objectives and for Arsenal’s hopes of securing a good transfer fee when the summer transfer window opens.
