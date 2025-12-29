Arsenal loanee returns to action after spell injured

Reiss Nelson is enduring another injury-disrupted loan spell during his time at Brentford, although the attacker has now made a welcome return to fitness. The winger, who came through the Arsenal academy, has struggled to establish himself as a regular first-team option at the Emirates despite being regarded as a talented prospect earlier in his career.

Nelson was offered a new contract when his previous deal was nearing its end, a move that reflected Arsenal’s belief in his potential. However, he has been unable to secure consistent opportunities in the senior side and has not convinced the club that he can command a regular role. As a result, loan moves have been viewed as the most practical pathway for him to gain experience and minutes at senior level.

Injuries disrupt progress at Brentford

Last season, Nelson was sent out on loan, but that spell was cut short by injury before he made the move to Brentford for the current campaign. His time with the Bees has followed a similar pattern, with fitness issues once again limiting his involvement. Although he has been working hard to establish himself as a starter, injuries have prevented him from building rhythm and momentum.

The attacker was sidelined for at least a month, which stalled his progress at a crucial stage of the season. However, there has been a positive development recently. According to Arsenal Media, Nelson has returned to action and made a brief appearance from the bench as Brentford recorded a league victory over Bournemouth. That return offers hope that he can finally put his fitness issues behind him and contribute more consistently.

Future still uncertain

Nelson will now be focused on maintaining his fitness and pushing for a more prominent role at Brentford over the remainder of the season. Regular involvement would not only benefit the club but also improve his long-term prospects, particularly with an eye on his future away from Arsenal.

A sustained run of games could strengthen his chances of securing a permanent move in the summer, where regular playing time is likely to be a priority. Nelson’s technical ability and attacking qualities are not in doubt, but staying fit remains the key challenge. If he can overcome that obstacle, there is still an opportunity for him to revive his career and fulfil the potential he showed earlier on.