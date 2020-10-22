Arsenal loanee reveals he has had his fair share of personal problems

Lucas Torreira has revealed that he suffered a number of personal problems during his time at Arsenal.

The Uruguayan fell out of favour with Mikel Arteta and he was sent out on loan to Atletico Madrid this summer.

He has only spent a few days at his current loan team, but the Uruguayan seems to be happy again and has opened up on his struggles at Arsenal.

He didn’t talk about his football-related struggles but he spoke about having several off-field issues when he was at the Emirates before he left.

He then added that ultimately what will make him happy is to be able to play the game he loves.

He reiterated that being able to help his teammates as well as make the fans happy makes him happy.

“I’ve suffered a lot of things, I had a lot of personal problems and more than anything my family also suffered,” Torreira said to Ovacion via Mirror Football.

“And with this adventure everyone is very happy. The most important thing is to be able to enjoy myself on the pitch, to be able to help teammates and make the fans happy, because in the end football is just that.”

The midfielder will be hoping to get more playing time at Atletico than he did under Arteta and get his confidence back.