Arsenal loanee reveals Lacazette always urged him to leave the Emirates

Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun has revealed Alexandre Lacazette always urged him to leave the Emirates and move to France when they were teammates at the Emirates.

Balogun now plays for the Ligue 1 club, Reims where he has been in stunning form.

He joined them on loan for the rest of the season as a replacement for Hugo Ekitike, and he could even do better than the Frenchman.

The striker has not had enough opportunities at the Emirates, but he spent some time with Arsenal’s senior team until the second half of last season when he secured his first loan spell away from the Gunners.

As he shines in France, he has now revealed how Lacazette told him he would enjoy playing in the country.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘When he was at Arsenal he would always help me progress and improve, teaching me techniques and giving me advice.

‘I remember speaking to Lacazette and he kept on telling me: you need to go to Ligue 1, you will do well here. Maybe he should become my agent as well because he has a great knowledge of football!”

Having played in France before moving to England, Lacazette knew his then-teammate would develop well in Ligue 1.

That has been the case so far, and we will get Balogun back in better shape than when he was with us.

