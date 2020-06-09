Arsenal loanee reveals that Mikel Arteta has been monitoring his development

Emile Smith Rowe is one of the most talented youngsters to have come out of the Arsenal academy in recent times.

The young Englishman is highly regarded at the Emirates and that is why he was sent on loan to Huddersfield Town in the last transfer window so that he can get more playing time which will aid his development.

The midfielder has been in fine form for the Terriers since he joined them and he will look to continue where he left off on the resumption of the Championship season later this month.

The Gunners also sent exercise equipment to him during the lockdown (The Sun) to keep him in shape and he has now revealed that he has been in touch with Mikel Arteta and that the Spaniard has been helping him get better as a player.

The midfielder revealed that he and the Spanish manager have been going over some of his video clips and the Spaniard has been showing him things that he can do better in his game.

“We have kept in touch during the lockdown and we have gone through some clips,” Smith Rowe told The National. “He has told me what I need to improve on.”