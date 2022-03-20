Arsenal loanee scores and loses his teeth in an impressive weekend performance

Lucas Torreira showed his warrior side over the weekend as he helped Fiorentina to a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan.

The Uruguayan is on loan at the Florence club from Arsenal and has been one of their standout performers in recent months.

They faced reigning champions and title challengers, Inter, in a tough contest, but the Arsenal man showed he is a player for the big occasion.

Football Italia reports he opened the scoring for his side in an eventual 1-1 draw.

But that is probably not the highlight of his day with the report claiming he then lost a tooth while battling in a duel.

Instead of exiting the match, the former Sampdoria man walked calmly to the touchline and gave his white pearls to the Fiorentina medical staff and continued the game.

Torreira is a tough player and his style of play made him a fan favourite earlier in his Arsenal career.

He doesn’t seem to be a Mikel Arteta type of midfielder and that is why the current Gunners boss has sent him out on loan in the last two seasons.

His temporary side can make his transfer permanent by the end of this season and we could be in line to make some good money from his sale.