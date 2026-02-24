Arsenal News Gooner News

Arsenal loanee scores to help his team maintain unbeaten run

Fabio Vieira has maintained his impressive run of form, playing a key role in helping Hamburger SV remain comfortably in midtable in the Bundesliga.

The midfielder joined the German side on loan from Arsenal in the summer, with the Gunners keen for him to secure regular playing time. After returning from his previous loan spell at FC Porto, Mikel Arteta did not view him as a central figure in his plans. With a permanent transfer failing to materialise, a temporary move to Germany offered the opportunity Vieira required to rebuild momentum and confidence.

Regular Football in Germany

At Hamburger SV, Vieira has become a consistent presence in the starting lineup. The club, once a dominant force in German football, are eager to re establish themselves in the Bundesliga and avoid being dragged into a relegation battle this season. His arrival was regarded as one of their most significant additions during the summer transfer window, and he has justified that faith with a series of influential performances.

Vieira’s technical quality and composure in possession have strengthened the team’s midfield, while his attacking contribution has provided an additional edge. His continued involvement reflects the trust placed in him by the coaching staff.

Key Contribution Against Mainz

At the weekend, Hamburger earned a 1-1 draw against Mainz, extending their unbeaten run to six matches. Vieira scored their only goal in the contest, as reported on the Arsenal website, once again demonstrating his importance to the side. The result further stabilised their league position and reinforced the sense of steady progress within the squad.

Remaining in midtable would represent a significant achievement given their recent challenges. With Vieira sustaining his current level, Hamburger will hope to maintain distance from the relegation zone and build towards a stronger future. His consistent performances not only benefit his loan club but also enhance his prospects ahead of decisions regarding his long-term future at Arsenal.

