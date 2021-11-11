Arsenal loanee sends a “long-term” message back to the Emirates

Matteo Guendouzi has made it clear in a recent interview that he is happy at Olympique Marseille and intends to remain at the French club for the long term.

The midfielder has fallen out with Mikel Arteta and may have played his last game for Arsenal.

However, the Gunners would look to make as much money as they can from his sale and that would not necessarily come from his current loan club.

In a recent interview, as he prepares for international football with the France national team, he said as quoted by RMC Sport:

“I am on loan.

“I am focused on what I have to do with OM; I want to be a part of OM for the long-term.

“I am very comfortable with OM; I want to continue having fun in Marseille.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Guendouzi has been one of Arsenal’s best young imports, but the midfielder is an unrepentant hot head.

His latest comments show a lack of regard for Arsenal and it just gives more reasons he shouldn’t play for the Gunners again.

On-loan players are expected to remain loyal to their parent club, but Guendouzi doesn’t care that much about his relationship with Arsenal.

He has been one of Marseille’s finest players this season and the Gunners will hope his form would attract good money in transfer fees when the club offloads him in the summer.