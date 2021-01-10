Arsenal loanee set for Emirates return because he is too expensive to sign

Hertha Berlin is already planning for life without Matteo Guendouzi because he would be too expensive for them to sign permanently.

The Frenchman was sent there on loan for the rest of this season after he fell out with Mikel Arteta.

While he didn’t see much football at the Emirates towards the end of last season, he has now become an important member of the Bundesliga team.

He has already scored two goals for them from midfield, and his overall performances have been solid.

The Germans would ideally want to keep a player that has performed so well beyond this season, however, Bild says that they will not be able to afford him.

The report says that they have even started looking for a player that could replace him when this campaign ends because, at the £29 million that Arsenal wants, he is simply unaffordable to them.

His form has even brought about speculation that Arsenal will recall him this month, but Sun Sports says that the Gunners aren’t thinking about doing that as things stand.

Guendouzi’s return to form might eventually earn him a place in the Arsenal team when he returns from his Berlin loan spell.