Arsenal loanee set for Emirates return because he is too expensive to sign

Hertha Berlin is already planning for life without Matteo Guendouzi because he would be too expensive for them to sign permanently.
The Frenchman was sent there on loan for the rest of this season after he fell out with Mikel Arteta.
While he didn’t see much football at the Emirates towards the end of last season, he has now become an important member of the Bundesliga team.
He has already scored two goals for them from midfield, and his overall performances have been solid.
The Germans would ideally want to keep a player that has performed so well beyond this season, however, Bild says that they will not be able to afford him.
The report says that they have even started looking for a player that could replace him when this campaign ends because, at the £29 million that Arsenal wants, he is simply unaffordable to them.
His form has even brought about speculation that Arsenal will recall him this month, but Sun Sports says that the Gunners aren’t thinking about doing that as things stand.
Guendouzi’s return to form might eventually earn him a place in the Arsenal team when he returns from his Berlin loan spell.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
Like I said before, we were so desperate to get him out of the clubhouse that we might even be subsidizing his wages while on loan, likely with the monies we gave them for the young 4th division flop of a CB that they needed to offload…we waste so much money pretending to save money that it’s mindboggling…in business terms this club is a laughingstock for years, so it was only a matter of time until that seriously affected the on-field product…until we force this club to be way more transparent about what’s going on behind the scenes we will continue to be subjected to this kind of lunacy