Arsenal loanee set to be fined by his club over shocking red card (plus video)

Olympique Marseille’s manager Igor Tudor could not hide his anger after Nuno Tavares was sent off for losing his mind in their game against Montpellier.

The left-back has been enjoying his loan spell at OM this season as he plays as the club’s first choice and was one of their best players in the game.

However, he went from hero to zero after he lashed out at Arnaud Souquet just before the end of normal time and received a red card. It did not please his manager, Tudor.

The Croatian boss spoke after the game and said via The Daily Mail: ‘He lost his mind and will get a good fine.

‘These are things that happen, of course. He will learn a lesson for the future.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares is young and will learn from letting his team down, which could see him miss out on starting their next few games.

The Portugal U21 star has been in fine form for much of this season and will return to the Emirates as a much better player at the end of this season.

Hopefully, when he returns, he will score more goals and improve his overall performance. The defensive side of his game is where he needs to improve.

