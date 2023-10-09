Arsenal loanee set to represent Brazil for three weeks from the end of October

Arsenal’s young talent, Marquinhos, has been included in the Brazil squad for the Pan American Games scheduled to take place later this month.

Marquinhos is currently on loan at Nantes for the current season, where he has not been a regular starter. Despite his limited playing time at Nantes, the Gunners believe that this loan move will provide him with valuable experience and the opportunity for more regular game time.

The decision to include Marquinhos in the Brazil squad for the Pan American Games reflects the faith of the national team’s management in his abilities. This competition will feature several prominent names from around the world representing their respective countries.

According to Quest France, both Arsenal and Nantes have agreed to allow Marquinhos to participate in the tournament, which is scheduled to run from October 20 to November 5. This will provide the young winger with an opportunity to gain international experience and further develop his skills on the field.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Marquinhos needs to play plenty of games as he develops into a top player for us and his performance in the competition could earn him more minutes when he returns to Nantes to continue the season.

He would be a national team member with some exciting Brazilian talents and that exposure will be helpful to his development as well.

JustArsenal Show –

NEO analyses our Win Against Bournemouth and our loss Against Lens…….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…