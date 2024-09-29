Arsenal loanee sets an impressive Serie A record

Nuno Tavares was considered a flop at Arsenal by most accounts, but the left-back could end this season as a Lazio legend after making a superb start to life at the club while on loan.

The Gunners sent him on loan to Nottingham Forest last season, where he struggled to get regular game time.

Prior to that, he had a mixed loan spell at Olympique Marseille, further solidifying his reputation as an underwhelming signing for Arsenal.

However, this summer, Arsenal sent him to Lazio on loan with an obligation to buy, and Tavares has been in fantastic form.

This weekend, he provided another assist, bringing his total to four assists in as many games so far this season.

According to Calciomercato, Tavares is the first player in over two decades to record four assists in his first four Serie A matches.

Despite his struggles at Arsenal, it appears that Tavares may have found the perfect environment at Lazio, where his career could now truly take off.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mikel Arteta did everything to help Tavares succeed at Arsenal, and the defender also knows that his manager did his best for him in London.

We are happy he is doing well again and a permanent move to Lazio will suit everyone involved.

