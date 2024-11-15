Arsenal loanee severely slammed for latest poor performance

Fabio Vieira must significantly improve his performance if he hopes to make a comeback and secure a position in Mikel Arteta’s starting lineup. So far, he has shown no signs of resurgence.

To avoid slowing Fabio Vieira’s growth, Arsenal decided to send him out on loan this summer. In the summer of 2022, the Gunners agreed to pay £34 million for the Portuguese playmaker. Coming off a season in which he scored 6 goals and 14 assists in 27 goals, the Gunners had high expectations for Vieira.

Arteta expressed her excitement about finding and signing such a special talent. “Fabio is a very creative player that will bring high quality and versatility to our attacking play,” he said.

Unfortunately, the Portuguese never lived up to expectations; he was inconsistent, and injuries played a significant role in that. In any case, Arteta granted him permission to return to FC Porto after he failed to establish himself in the starting lineup for two seasons.

While the 24-year-old is attempting to rebuild himself at FC Porto, he has started the last few games primarily as a right winger, and his recent performance has raised concerns. His performance against Benfica, where Porto lost 4-1, drew criticism. Noticias, a Portuguese site, claimed, “Fabio Vieira added nothing to the game.

“Anyone who doesn’t know that the Portuguese player arrived at Dragao from Arsenal and has only seen this game will have a hard time believing it.”

Vieira should hope that his performance against Benfica was merely a bad day at the office and would never happen again. Emile Smith Rowe is consistently putting on fantastic performances at Fulham, and Vieira should have been doing the same in Portugal. Currently is record stands at 5 games, zero goals and one assist.

We should have been raving about his performance in Portugal because if we don’t, he may not be able to return to this Arsenal team, with Ethan Nwaneri gradually gaining a place in Mikel Arteta’s starting lineup in his absence.

Darren N



